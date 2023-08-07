Delhi govt approves hike in circle rates of agricultural land

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a hike in circle rates of agricultural land and land near the Yamuna river to a maximum of Rs 5 crore per acre, Revenue Minister Atishi said on Monday.

The notification for the hike in circle rates, fixed district-wise, will be issued after the approval of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, she said.

The minister said the new circle rates of farmland in South and New Delhi will be Rs 5 crore per acre. It will be Rs 3 crore per acre in North Delhi and South West Delhi districts and Rs 2 crore per acre in Central Delhi, she said.

The circle rate of farmers' land in Delhi was Rs 53 lakh per acre since 2008.