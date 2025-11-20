Delhi govt approves plan to supply raw water to upcoming Dwarka WTP

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has finalised a raw water distribution plan to operationalise the upcoming 50 MGD Dwarka water treatment plant (WTP), officials said on Thursday.

"Delhi's growing population needs modern water solutions, not excuses. The operationalisation of the 50 MGD Dwarka Plant is a crucial step in securing our city's future water needs," water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said.

A water treatment plant at Dwarka is being developed by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to supply water in the sub-city and adjoining areas, which is projected to be around 50 million gallons per day (MGD).

This strategic reallocation of groundwater resources, spread across key tubewell clusters in Okhla, Wazirabad, Nilothi, and Dwarka, will ensure an uninterrupted raw water supply for Delhi's newest and one of its most crucial water infrastructure projects, he added.

As per the project plan, 228 tube wells will collectively augment 22.8 MGD of raw water. This will be channelled to Okhla WTP, Wazirabad WTP, Nangloi WTP, and the new Dwarka WTP.

"The redistribution will optimise existing groundwater resources without affecting current supply structures and create a dedicated lifeline for Dwarka's upcoming plant," Verma added.

The Dwarka WTP, once operational, will significantly improve water supply in Dwarka, Najafgarh, Palam, Dabri, and surrounding areas.

"These regions have long faced shortages due to peak-hour demand pressure. The new plant will also reduce dependency on external water sources and bring much-needed stability to West and Southwest Delhi's network," officials said.

DJB officials will now move to the implementation stage, which will be rolled out in a phased manner to ensure a smooth transition without affecting existing supply. PTI SSM HIG