Delhi govt approves release of Rs 803.69 crore to MCD

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Delhi government has approved the release of Rs 803.69 crore to the municipal corporation so that civic employees continue to receive their salaries on time, officials said on Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been allocated Rs 2,642.47 crore in 2023-24 by the Arvind Kejriwal government, compared to Rs 854.5 crore in 2014-15, the office of Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said in a statement.

In addition, the MCD is provided funds under several heads by the Delhi government, it said.

"The Kejriwal government will not let the work slow down in the MCD. In this direction, Finance Minister Atishi, under the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has approved the release of the third installment of Rs 803.69 crore for the MCD. This will ensure that MCD employees continue to receive their salaries on time," the statement said.

There has been a three-time increase in funds allocated to the civic body compared to 2014-15. The MCD's funds have increased to two-and-a-half times in the past five years, officials said.

"The decision to release the installment of Rs 803.69 crore by the Kejriwal government will ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions to the employees of the MCD. In addition, sanitation workers, paramedical staff, doctors, etc in the MCD will also receive their salaries on time. This decision will inspire and motivate them to provide better services to the general public," the statement said.

The fund allocation for sanitation services is an important step towards achieving a clean and garbage-free environment in the city, it said. PTI KND SZM SZM