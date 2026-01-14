Delhi govt approves Rs 212 cr for mini secretariat in Dwarka; seeks proposals for other districts

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Delhi government has approved Rs 212.91 crore for construction of a mini secretariat in Dwarka and directed its revenue department to prepare proposals for creation of centralised administrative infrastructures in the other districts.

A Revenue department proposal for construction of district mini secretariat at Sector 10, Dwarka, with an estimated cost of Rs 212.91 crore was approved recently by the expenditure finance committee (EFC) headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, they said.

The chief minister has observed that there is a need to construct state-of-the-art district mini secretariats in all 13 revenue districts in Delhi, with a strong focus on public interface and citizen-centric service delivery.

Gupta directed the revenue department to take all necessary steps to complete the construction of mini secretariat within 18 months.

The proposed buildings will be developed as zero-waste facilities, equipped with mist sprinklers to reduce pollution, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and solar energy systems sufficient to meet the electricity requirements.

"The revenue department was directed to take necessary action including assessment of requirements, availability of land, financial implications, and to prepare a detailed proposal for construction of all 13 district mini secretariat buildings within two years," an official document stated.

The need for the construction of district mini secretariat has arisen from the evolving role of the revenue department including interdepartmental coordination, enforcement, and monitoring functions at the district level, officials said.

The revenue department has also identified 'establishment of district mini secretariats' as one of the 11 critical action areas to strengthen district level governance, in its strategy map 2025-26.

The primary objective of constructing a district mini secretariat is to operationalise one of the key action areas which is strengthening the district administration by providing a centralised and modern administrative infrastructure, the officials said.

"The idea is to bring all departments under one roof for providing various government services, thereby minimising inconvenience faced by the public in taking round to offices scattered throughout a district," a senior Delhi government officer said.

The Committee deliberating the proposal for mini secretariat at Dwarka, decided that the executing agency will strictly adhere to the approved completion schedule and proactively identify and address all possible hindrances, including statutory clearances.

The administrative department will incorporate stringent penalty and performance clauses in the tender documents to ensure high quality construction and adherence to stipulated timelines.

The Committee further emphasised that the project will be regularly monitored by the administrative department through a Project Monitoring Committee, with periodic progress reports for review by the secretary concerned to prevent time and cost overruns.

It further directed that the progress of construction work, in terms of quality and timelines, will be regularly monitored by a project monitoring committee constituted by the Revenue department so as to avoid time and cost overruns, the officials said. PTI VIT NB