Delhi govt approves Rs 728 cr for infra development in Trans-Yamuna area

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday approved projects worth Rs 728 crore with the aim to boost civic infrastructure in the trans-Yamuna part of the city.

The approval was granted in a meeting of Trans Yamuna Area Development Board meeting chaired by Gupta who said that there was no shortage of funds for building roads, drainage and basic amenities in the area.

The trans Yamuna area of the city, home of one-third of Delhi's population, is considered to be lacking in necessary infrastructure.

Development minister Kapil Mishra said the area was was deprived of development despite increasing needs due to a rise in population.

"Concrete efforts are now being made to correct this imbalance. Infrastructure development in the area would be carried out at the same level as seen in other parts of Delhi," he said.

Special focus will be placed on roads, drainage, public amenities, and tourism-related works so that the Trans-Yamuna area can be counted among Delhi’s developed areas, he said.

The meeting of the board was held at the Delhi Secretariat, and it was attended by its chairman and Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Chief minister Gupta alleged that during the previous government’s tenure, the board was rendered completely inactive, resulting in a "near-total halt" in development work in the area.

She assured that all works recommended by the Board would be executed and that no financial constraints would impede them.

Gupta instructed officials to ensure the speedy resolution of issues related to damaged roads, drainage, and waterlogging ahead of the monsoon.

Lovely said the proposals submitted by all MLAs for the development of the Trans-Yamuna area are important. Collective effort would play a key role in transforming its basic infrastructure landscape, he said. PTI VIT VIT SKY SKY