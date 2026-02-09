Delhi govt asks departments to update websites after spotting 'redundant, incorrect' information

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) With many department websites continuing to display outdated information, the Delhi government has issued instructions for regular updates and the submission of online compliance certificates, officials said on Monday.
The Information and Technology (IT) department, in a recent communication to various government departments and autonomous bodies, noted that some departmental portals contain "redundant or incorrect" information.
It has been observed that several departments failed to submit monthly compliance certificates within the prescribed timelines, regarding the regular update of website contents, officials said.
These compliance certificates, signed by the Heads of Departments (HoD), are submitted via email to the IT secretary.
To improve and streamline the system for timely updates on departmental websites, the IT department has initiated the online submission of compliance reports, according to a senior official in the Delhi government.
During a review meeting, the IT Minister of the Delhi government Pankaj Singh observed that departments were not updating the contents on their websites, depriving people access to the latest information.
