Delhi govt asks DMRC to set tup committee to look into Gokalpuri wall collapse incident

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday directed the DMRC to constitute a committee of experts to look into the wall collapse incident at the Gokalpuri metro station that claimed the life of a man and left four others injured, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Advertisment

A 53-year-old man died on Thursday when a portion of the Gokalpuri metro station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed, police said.

The man was on his scooter when he came under the debris of the collapsed wall of the elevated platform.

"I have already told MD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to constitute a committee of experts to examine the incident from all angles. Though there is no deadline that has been given for submitting a report to the Delhi government, this should be done at the earliest," Gahlot told PTI.

The DMRC announced Rs 25 lakh as compensation for the family of the man who died in the incident.

The DMRC announced Rs 5 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who received minor injuries, it stated. It also suspended two of its officials over the incident. PTI SLB MNK SLB MNK MNK