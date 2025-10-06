Delhi govt asks hospitals to follow Centre's advisory on rational use of cough syrups in children

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all government and private hospitals in the national capital to strictly adhere to the central government's advisory on the rational use of cough syrups in children in the wake of recent child deaths and hospitalisations allegedly linked to a contaminated cough syrup.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh told PTI that medical superintendents, directors and heads of departments of all hospitals have been asked to ensure compliance with the advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry earlier last week.

"The advisory aims to prevent the unnecessary use of cough syrups among children. All healthcare institutions, both government and private, must ensure these guidelines are implemented in letter and spirit," Singh said.

The Union government, in its advisory dated October 3, had urged states and Union Territories to promote the judicious prescribing and dispensing of cough syrups for children, noting that most acute illnesses in the paediatric age group are self-limiting and resolve without pharmacological intervention.

According to the advisory, cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children below two years of age and are generally not recommended for those under five.

For older children, their use should only follow careful clinical evaluation, close supervision and strict adherence to the correct dosage and duration.

The Centre also advised that non-pharmacological measures, including adequate hydration, rest, and supportive care, should be prioritised as the first line of treatment. It further directed that all cough syrup products dispensed in healthcare facilities must be manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices and contain pharmaceutical-grade excipients.

The Delhi government has instructed all district health authorities, medical colleges, and hospitals to disseminate the advisory across dispensaries, primary health centres, and private clinics.

The Union health ministry on Sunday underlined the need for all drug manufacturers to comply with the Revised Schedule M and said that strict action will be taken against violators.

The ministry convened a high-level meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava with all states and Union territories to review compliance with drug quality norms and promote the rational use of cough syrups, especially in paediatric populations.

The developments come in the backdrop of recent reports of child deaths in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups. PTI NSM RT RT