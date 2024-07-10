Delhi govt asks officers to ensure prompt delivery of ration at fair price shops

New Delhi, July 10 (PTI) The Delhi government has warned strict action on deliberate delays by transporters in ration supply and instructed that no truck loaded with foodgrain should ply on the road without GPS tracking device.

Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain in a meeting with the general manager of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) on Wednesday reviewed the delivery of ration to the fair price shops in the city from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns.

"The transporters deliberately delaying ration supply will face strict action and dedicated teams have been deputed to monitor live information of movement of trucks loaded with food grain," Hussain said.

In view of the rainy season, ration loaded trucks need to be covered with waterproof tarpaulin. No foodgrain truck can ply on the roads without GPS tracking system, he added.

The minister directed the DSCSC officers to personally monitor transportation of ration to the fair price shops and submit regular reports regarding the supply and distribution of foodgrains.

Hussain said sufficient ration is available in Delhi and the fair price shops are distributing free ration to all the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 in a smooth and fair manner.