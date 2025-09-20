Delhi govt asks schools to encourage students to visit 'Know Your Prime Minister' exhibition

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE) to encourage their students to visit the exhibition "Know Your Prime Minister" being held at the national capital's legislative assembly.

In a circular issued to all government, aided and unaided private recognised schools on Saturday, the DoE asked heads of institutions to motivate students to attend the exhibition which is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm till October 2 at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The directive follows a letter written earlier this week by Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta to the DoE, urging schools to organise student tours so that children can learn about the life and contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gupta said the exhibition would inspire students with stories of the Prime Minister's journey, governance and vision for a developed India.

Organised as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday, the exhibition showcases his early life, achievements and leadership. It also features a short film, 'Chalo Jeete Hai', based on his childhood, according to a statement.

Gupta has also appealed to MLAs to reach out to principals and deputy directors of education in their constituencies and encourage visits to the exhibition.

He said the initiative would not only highlight the prime minister's vision for "Viksit Bharat" but also instill in students values of leadership and service. PTI SHB OZ OZ