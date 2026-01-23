Delhi govt assures normalcy in water supply soon

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday said that efforts are underway to normalise water supply, a day after low water production at five water treatment plants (WTPs) disrupted service across the city.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday announced a significant water supply disruption until next month, with at least five of its major water treatment plants (WTPs) reducing water production due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna and reduced raw water supply from Haryana.

"Efforts were made to stabilise the situation; however, as ammonia levels did not reduce to usable limits, a decision was taken on Thursday to discontinue the maintenance work and restore the normal supply route," a senior government official said.

The situation is expected to normalise by January 24, with ammonia levels receding and the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant likely to resume normal operations by Friday morning, the official added.

The affected WTPs include Wazirabad, Haiderpur Phase 1 and 2, Bawana, and Dwarka, with water production reduced, impacting several areas across the city until February 4, the DJB had said in its alert earlier.

According to officials, a temporary maintenance-related diversion was undertaken on a section of the canal network, for which Delhi was requested to receive its water share through alternate channels.

The maintenance activity has since been stopped, and water flow has been reverted to the regular irrigation channels, officials added.