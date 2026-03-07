Delhi govt begins admission process for 12 special schools; registrations from March 9

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Delhi government has initiated the admission process for 12 government and government-aided special schools for the current academic session, with online registration beginning on March 9.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), the registration window for these institutions will remain open until March 17.

The admission drive will cover classes from Nursery to Class X and Class XII in special schools functioning under the DoE. Parents and guardians are required to submit and verify necessary documents at the respective schools between March 18 and March 23 during working hours.

The department stated that allotment of schools to registered applicants will be carried out on April 1 based on the availability of seats, with the entire admission process to be completed by April 2.

In instances where the number of applicants for a particular class exceeds the available capacity, selection will be done through a draw of lots. This draw, if required, will be conducted on March 24 at 11 am in the presence of school management committee members and parents, the DoE statement said.

After verification of documents and completion of any necessary draw, heads of schools will submit the final list of selected candidates to the Inclusive Education Branch headquarters on March 25.

If seats remain vacant after the initial allotment, children on the waiting list will be admitted between April 3 and April 5 according to their position in the list, it said.

These 12 schools provide specialised learning support and facilities for children with disabilities, including those those with visual impairment and intellectual disabilities. The institutions follow specific eligibility criteria, including age limits and disability categories as defined under relevant rules and guidelines, the DoE statement added. PTI SHB AKY