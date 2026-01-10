Delhi govt begins citywide beautification with Garden of Five Senses, Model Town's Naini Lake

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Citywide beautification drive to boost the national capital's tourism profile have begun, with the Delhi government taking up redevelopment of the Garden of Five Senses and Naini Lake in Model Town in the first phase.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has estimated a cost of Rs 48.75 lakh for horticulture and landscaping works at the Garden of Five Senses, an official told PTI.

The project focuses on reviving the garden's aesthetic appeal and improving upkeep of its green areas, the official added.

The horticulture plan includes large-scale plantation of seasonal and ornamental flowers, including ranunculus, primula, dahlia, salvia dwarf, aster, pansy, petunia, dianthus, and marigold, the DTTDC official said.

Soil preparation, use of organic manure, insecticide treatment, pruning and replacement of unhealthy or dead plants during the maintenance period are also part of the scope of work, he said.

The official said that all planting and maintenance activities at the garden will be carried out as per approved horticulture specifications, including excavation of pits, filling with prepared soil mixture, watering and long-term maintenance.

At Naini Lake in Model Town, the government has planned civil and electrical works estimated at Rs 14.75 lakh under the beautification project, the official said.

The redevelopment aims to improve cleanliness, safety and public use of the lake area, which is frequented by local residents, the official added.

"The works at Naini Lake will include cleaning of the water body, measures to prevent mosquito breeding and malaria, creation of fountains and installation of related mechanical and electrical equipment," he said.

Electrical works such as lighting and allied infrastructure will also be undertaken to enhance visibility and safety around the lake, the official added.

The DTTDC official said the projects form part of a broader effort to upgrade public spaces across the capital in a planned and sustainable manner, with emphasis on maintenance and functionality.

Meanwhile, as part of the larger citywide beautification drive, the Delhi Tourism department has also initiated the process of empanelling a panel of architects.

The empanelled architects will assist in planning, design and execution of beautification projects of monuments across Delhi, the official added. PTI SHB NB NB