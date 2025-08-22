Delhi govt begins preparations for Chhath festival, assures devotees of better facilities

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday said this year's Chhath festival will be celebrated in the national capital with "devotion, dignity and grandeur" and that all ghats will be prepared before Navratri for the convenience of devotees.

According to a statement, a meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat to review preparations for the festival, chaired by Minister of Art, Culture and Language Kapil Mishra.

More than 20 representatives from various Chhath committees across the city attended the meeting, which focused on ensuring better facilities and timely arrangements for devotees, it stated.

Mishra said that, as per the directions of the chief minister, the government is committed to extending full support to make the festival "successful and well-organised." He added that arrangements for electricity, water and sanitation will be completed in advance.

The Chhath committees suggested measures such as more camps, an adequate supply of water tankers, cleaning of ghats, installation of toilets, safe changing rooms for women and timely completion of ghat preparations, it stated.

Mishra assured the participants that their suggestions would be taken seriously and reiterated that the government's aim was to ensure a smooth and respectful celebration for all devotees. PTI SHB AMJ AMJ