Delhi govt begins road construction work in Janakpuri

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday inaugurated a road construction project in Chanakya Place under the 'Rekha Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' campaign, saying the government is committed to the holistic development of Janakpuri constituency, an official statement said.

The work involves the construction of a 25-foot-wide road stretching from Vardhman Jewellers to Dwarka Nala Service Road in Chanakya Place, it read.

Speaking at the event, Sood thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her leadership and said that under her guidance, the government has ensured that there is no shortage of funds or political will to carry out development projects across Delhi, including Mahavir Enclave, Chanakya Place, Dayal Sar Road, Uttam Nagar, and Janakpuri.

"Under the chief minister's leadership, Janakpuri has been given the same priority as other parts of Delhi. We neither have a shortage of budget nor a lack of political will. Every rupee is being spent honestly on the welfare and development of people, not on advertisements," Sood asserted.

He announced that several new projects will soon be taken up in Janakpuri, including the laying of new sewer lines, replacement of old ones, installation of fresh drinking water pipelines and upgrading of the power distribution system to meet seasonal demands.

The state government also plans to repair and build new roads using modern construction technology, he added.

Sood said that the pace of work will pick up further after the Chhath Puja, adding that the Delhi government aims to strengthen basic infrastructure such as roads, sewerage, water supply and electricity in the area.

Referring to recent infrastructure developments, the minister noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,816 crore in Delhi on Thursday.

"Following the same spirit, road construction and related works worth several crores have begun in Janakpuri today," he said.

Sood also criticised previous governments, saying Janakpuri had long been neglected in terms of development. "For years, there were no genuine efforts to improve people's living standards or provide basic amenities. But today, under the Rekha Gupta government, that neglect is being corrected," he said.

He added that those spreading misinformation or making excuses for not working should remember that "people are watching everything and will ultimately hold them accountable."