Delhi govt begins teacher training for new civic education initiative 'Rashtraneeti'

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Delhi government has started preparations for the formal launch of its new school initiative 'Rashtraneeti', aimed at promoting civic values and leadership among students, by initiating training for teachers who will implement the programme.

A one-day orientation session was recently conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for master trainers. Officials said the session was meant to familiarise trainers with the vision and objectives of Rashtraneeti so they can effectively deliver the programme in schools.

Rashtraneeti, a flagship initiative of the BJP-led Delhi government, is scheduled to be launched on August 15.

The programme is designed to promote ethical governance, civic consciousness and national pride among students of Delhi government schools from Kindergarten to Class 12.

As part of the initiative, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has proposed the formation of at least seven committees in each school to encourage grassroots-level democratic participation.

"This course is being introduced for students across all classes to give them practical exposure to governance, democracy, active citizenship and policymaking," a senior DoE official said.

According to the official, students will lead and manage these committees, which will simulate democratic elections and functioning, while teachers will act as facilitators.

Some of the proposed committees include an environment committee, anti-bullying committee and canteen committee.

The programme is expected to involve nearly all students across Delhi government schools through participation in these committees or sub-committees.

In March, the Delhi government announced the discontinuation of several flagship education schemes introduced by the previous AAP government, including the Happiness Curriculum, Business Blasters and Mission Buniyaad.

These are being replaced by three new initiatives -- Rashtraneeti, New Era of Entrepreneur Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV), and Science of Living.