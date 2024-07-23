Delhi govt begins trial of new bus circulator routes in Dwarka and Vasant Vihar

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi government has started the trial of two new bus circulator routes in Dwarka and Vasant Vihar covering key locations, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced on Tuesday.

The 23-km Dwarka More circular route is serviced by two CNG buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). These buses cover key locations, including Dwarka Sector-14 Metro station, Dwarka Sector-21 Metro station, Apeejay College, NSIT, Guru Govind Singh University, Vardhman Mall and residential areas, with an estimated journey time of approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes, Gahlot said.

This new route aims to enhance connectivity within the Dwarka area, making travel more convenient for daily commuters, students, and visitors, the minister added in an official statement.

On the 13.35-km Vasant Vihar circular route, eight electric buses have been deployed by the DTC, covering the distance in about 45 minutes, the release said.

This service aims to provide a convenient and efficient mode of transportation, connecting two major metro stations -- Vasant Vihar and Chhatarpur. The trial operation of e-buses on this route commenced on June 7, it added.

"The trial of new circulator bus routes in Dwarka and Vasant Vihar is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to improve public transportation in Delhi. By addressing the specific needs of residents and ensuring coverage of important areas, we aim to make daily commutes more convenient and efficient," the transport minister said.

The standard bus fares are applicable to these routes, according to the official release.

Circulator bus routes are crafted to ensure easy and efficient movement within a specific area, typically looping through key points of interest and transit hubs, the statement said.

Unlike traditional bus routes that span long distances with fewer stops, circulator buses are designed for shorter, more frequent trips within a defined locality, it added.

This approach has proven successful in numerous cities worldwide. For instance, the DC Circulator in Washington offers residents and tourists a convenient and affordable transportation option, the government said. PTI SLB RPA