Delhi govt believes in working for people: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said her government only believes in working for people and not in publicising their achievements.

Gupta was addressing a public meeting under the '100 Days of Trust' campaign in west Delhi's Janakpuri. The event also marked the 11 years of the Modi government at the Centre.

She said that in the last 100 days, her government has not just made promises but delivered results on the ground.

The chief minister said that this is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "sankalp se siddhi", and the government is wholeheartedly working with the same spirit to serve the people.

She made an appeal to the public to continue supporting their elected representatives, emphasising that now the central, state, and municipal governments are working together in Delhi.

"The days of passing blame -- 'this is not my responsibility' -- are gone. Now, the work is everyone's responsibility," she said, taking a dig at previous governments.

She alleged that the previous government "spent more on publicity and doing little on the ground".

Gupta said her government is a government of work, not of names, and it believes in service, not showmanship.

Listing out her government's achievements in the past 100 days, she said they have installed 1,000 water sprinklers to control pollution and removed 20 lakh metric tonnes of sludge from drains flowing into the Yamuna.

Dismissing the odd-even scheme as "publicity stunt", she emphasised that real, long-term solutions are now being implemented.

She announced that anti-smog guns have been installed on the rooftops of all high-rise buildings in Delhi, and claimed that cloud seeding (artificial rainfall) will soon begin for the first time in the capital.

The previous AAP regime had alleged that the Centre was not cooperative on the cloud seeding proposal.

Gupta stressed that instead of announcing flashy mega-projects, her government has prioritised basic amenities such as drains, sewage, pothole-free roads, and drinking water, because these are the real needs of the people.

For slum redevelopment, a separate budget of Rs 700 crore has been allocated for infrastructure such as drains, toilets, bathing areas, and paving works.

She assured residents that until they are given permanent housing, no slum will be removed and all basic amenities will be made available where they currently reside.

The chief minister said the present government follows the mantra of "seva (service), not mewa (rewards)." Calling minister and Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood a dedicated public servant, she said, "We must bring Janakpuri to the top among Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies." She said under her team's hard work and PM Modi's leadership, Delhi will transform, grow, and take a leading role in the nation's development.

"This is not a government of ministers or chief minister, it is a government of the people of Delhi, and every decision we make reflects that commitment," Gupta said.