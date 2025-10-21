New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday blamed the AAP dispensation in Punjab for the toxic haze over the national capital, alleging that the neighbouring state forced farmers to burn a record amount of paddy stubble on Diwali night.

Delhi found itself enveloped in a thick grey haze, reduced visibility, and its air quality into the 'red zone' on Tuesday, the morning after Diwali which saw cracker-bursting way beyond the two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "playing religion politics."

The minister claimed that while AAP leaders "condemned the Delhi CM, the BJP and Sanatan Dharm followers over festival celebrations", the real reason behind the worsening air quality was large-scale stubble burning in Punjab.

Sirsa said that every religion has the right to celebrate its festival, indicating bursting of crackers is an indispensable way of celebrating Diwali.

He stressed that despite the lifting of the ban on green firecrackers this year, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) rose only marginally, from 345 before Diwali to 356 the next morning, an increase of "just 11 points." Last year, it increased by 32 units and in 2023 by 83 units, he pointed out.

"This little increase of just 11 points was observed this year even though it was reported that the highest number of stubble-burning incidents occurred last night," he said, showing videos purportedly of burning of crop residue in Punjab.

"We admit with pride that our government has given people the opportunity to celebrate Diwali in the traditional way," Sirsa said.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said that cracker-bursting was not the sole reason behind pollution in the national capital and that the "incidents" happening in neighbouring also impacted the city's air quality.

Sirsa, meanwhile, accused the AAP of bringing religion into politics.

"Will the AAP challenge the sacrifice of goats on Eid by our Muslim community? I urge (AAP chief) Arvind Kejriwal not to play religious politics. You can fight with us, but do not drag religion into it," the BJP leader said.

"We have respected the sentiments of the masses and brought true equality among religions. Every religion has the right to celebrate its festival," he said.

Sirsa claimed that the government ensured that only green, barium-free firecrackers were sold in the city on the ban-free three days.

"We requested the Supreme Court to allow the bursting of green crackers and also approached the SC and CAQM to permit the plying of 10- and 15-year-old vehicles," he added.

He said 15,000 industries in redevelopment areas were brought under the consent management framework, granting approval to about 6,000 of them to operate.

He added that all constructions beyond 500 square metres have been registered on the C&D portal and are being monitored for dust control.

The minister said the government has distributed about 1,500 heaters to RWAs to curb biomass burning, launched an innovation challenge, mandated automatic sprinkler systems on high-rise commercial buildings, and ensured the daily processing of 8,000 tonnes of waste.

Last week, the Supreme Court temporarily allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers, restricting it to two hours — from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm — on October 19 and 20.