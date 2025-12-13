Delhi govt building more court blocks, will move Tihar jail to outskirts: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the government is working to maximise the reach of justice by building additional court blocks and courtrooms, and working towards shifting Tihar jail to the outskirts of the city.

She was speaking at the launch of a mediation centre by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), marking its 25th anniversary.

The event was attended by senior policymakers, members of the judiciary and legal fraternity, and the discussion focused on the future of justice delivery in India.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that improving judicial infrastructure remains a priority for the Delhi government.

"Ease of living cannot be achieved unless ease of justice is fulfilled. This is why, after the Modi government came to power, hundreds of obsolete laws were repealed, and nearly 1,500 laws were removed.

"We are working to maximise the reach of justice by building additional court blocks and courtrooms, strengthening fast-track courts, and we are also working towards shifting the Tihar Jail to the outskirts of Delhi," she said.

Congratulating SILF on completing 25 years, the chief minister recalled the contribution of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley, under whose guidance SILF was inaugurated.

The organisation has provided a strong platform for the legal profession across sectors, she said.