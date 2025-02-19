Delhi govt bureaucrats ready draft schemes on BJP's poll promises centred on women's welfare

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) With the BJP all set to form the government in Delhi, bureaucrats working in the city government have been instructed to prepare drafts of schemes centred around women the party said it would launch in its manifesto for the elections.

The Delhi Women and Child Development Department has been instructed to prepare drafts by Thursday for schemes on providing Rs 2,500 monthly to all women, financial aid to pregnant women and assistance to poor families for their daughters' marriages, an official said.

The BJP is expected to name its chief minister for the national capital by Wednesday evening and the swearing-in ceremony is set to be held on Thursday at the Ramlila Maidan. The BJP returned to power in Delhi, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party comfortably in the elections held earlier this month.

The Delhi government official told PTI that the Mahila Samman Yojana would be renamed Mahila Samridhi Yojana and beneficiaries will now receive Rs 2,500 per month, up from Rs 1,100 given by the previous government under AAP.

In its poll manifesto, the BJP also promised to launch the Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana (MMKY), which will provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to poor families for their daughters' marriages.

"Earlier, only widows received financial assistance of Rs 30,000 under the Widow-Daughter Marriage Scheme to marry off their daughters. However, under the newly proposed MMKY scheme, girls from underprivileged backgrounds will also receive Rs 50,000," the official explained.

Additionally, the department is working on nutritional charts to prepare kits for pregnant women under the Mukhya Mantri Matritva Suraksha Yojana (MMMSY).

As per the BJP’s manifesto, under MMMSY, all pregnant women will receive financial assistance of Rs 21,000 along with six nutritional kits.

The officer said, "We have been directed to submit the reports to the chief secretary by February 20. Further changes will be made in the final report based on their instructions." To raise public awareness, the department plans to advertise the schemes, their benefits, and the registration procedures through radio jingles, metro station displays and announcements, and hoardings, he said.

On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, the department will hold a media briefing to announce the schemes and provide related details, the official said. PTI SHB SHB SKY SKY