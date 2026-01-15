Delhi govt cancelled 4.20 lakh ration cards in last 10 years

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi government has cancelled 4.20 lakh ration cards over the past decade due to various reasons, making efforts to improve the public distribution system in the city, officials said.

The ration cards were cancelled between January 2015 and December 2025, with many beneficiaries found ineligible for owning vehicles or holding government jobs, the government informed in the recently concluded winter session.

In response to a question by BJP MLA Harish Khurana, the Food Supply and Consumer Affairs department clarified that the cancellations also occurred due to reasons such as the death of beneficiaries and their transfer.

The department further stated that all beneficiaries are verified through an Aadhaar database, ensuring no room for the issuance of fake ration cards.

Additionally, in reply to another query, the department explained that pending applications for ration cards are processed on a 'first in, first out' basis.

As per the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015, issued by the Government of India, Delhi’s ration card quota was set at 72,77,995, which has been filled. The Food Supply department mentioned that new ration cards are issued only when vacancies are created due to reasons such as the death of beneficiaries, migration, surrender of cards, or cancellation of ineligible cards.

In 2025, the department introduced e-KYC and field verification of ration card holders following complaints of "serious" irregularities. The e-KYC process is currently underway.