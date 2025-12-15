Delhi govt carries out enforcement drive at Bhagirath Place to check for spurious medicines

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Drugs Control department of the Delhi government on Monday carried out a special inspection drive at Bhagirath Place and picked up 204 samples of syrups, medicines and surgical items.

During the special enforcement drive, departmental teams carried out 27 inspections of wholesale drug dealers operating in the area, according to an official statement. Over 10 firms were found contravening provisions of the Drugs Rules, and necessary action has been initiated against the defaulting firms under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, it added.

To verify compliance with prescribed quality and safety standards, 204 samples of syrups, medicines, cotton and other surgical items were lifted during the inspections and sent for sample testing and analysis.

During the drive at Bhagirath Palace, one shop was booked for the sale of medical devices/surgical items without a valid licence, a clear violation of the Medical Devices Rules. Appropriate action is being taken against the erring firm.

Earlier, acting on specific inputs received from the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi Police, a joint team of the Drugs Control Department and Delhi Police conducted a late-night raid at a drug trading premises at Teliwara in Sadar Bazar.

The operation led to the detection and seizure of a large quantity of counterfeit and spurious medicines and anti-fungal cream from one of the drug traders, the statement said.

During the raid, the premises were found to be operating without a valid drug licence, and the person in charge failed to produce any purchase or sale records. Physical verification revealed large quantities of fake branded topical formulations stocked for sale and distribution, it said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized counterfeit medicines were being supplied to adjacent states and neighbouring countries. In view of this, the Drugs Control Departments of the concerned neighbouring states have been formally informed about the malpractice for necessary vigilance and coordinated action.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said such intensified enforcement drives will continue across the city to curb the sale of spurious, substandard and illegally sold drugs and medical devices. PTI SLB HIG