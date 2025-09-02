Delhi govt, Centre discuss steps to make capital most 'event-friendly' city

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Delhi government and the Centre on Tuesday discussed ways to position the national capital as the country's most "event-friendly" city, with a focus on reducing stadium rentals and simplifying permission processes for organisers.

Delhi's Minister of Tourism and Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra met Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya at his residence, where senior officials and representatives of the event industry also participated.

According to a statement, the meeting revolved around developing Delhi as a hub for cultural activities and live entertainment, in line with the Centre’s vision of strengthening the "concert economy".

Mandaviya said efforts were underway to ease procedures for organisers and provide concessional rental rates at key venues such as the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

"We are committed to making Delhi a global hub for live events and entertainment. By offering easier access to venues and affordable rentals, we aim to create a vibrant atmosphere that benefits both artists and audiences," he said.

He added that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) would display an annual event calendar on its website to help organisers plan better.

Mishra said the initiative would help boost tourism and employment while strengthening Delhi's identity as a cultural and entertainment hub.

"Our goal is to transform the national capital into a global event hub. This initiative will not only boost tourism but also elevate Delhi's presence on the international stage," he said.

Industry leaders from the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) attended the meeting. They welcomed the move and called it a "historic step" for Delhi, it added. PTI SHB SHB SKY SKY