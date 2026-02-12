Delhi govt clears 'CM Skill Development Scheme' to link artisans with global markets

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Delhi government has approved the "Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme" aimed at providing structured training, financial support and digital market access to artisans engaged in khadi, handloom, cottage industries and the unorganised sector.

The decision was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The scheme seeks to equip traditional workers with upgraded skills and connect them directly to online marketplaces, including the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to a statement.

Announcing the initiative, Gupta said artisans have long contributed to preserving Delhi's cultural heritage but require modern training and improved access to markets to remain competitive.

The scheme, she said, is designed to link skills with sustainable livelihoods and expand opportunities for workers in the evolving economy.

The programme will be implemented through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB). During 2025-26, 3,728 beneficiaries will be covered under the first phase, for which Rs 8.95 crore has been approved. A proposed outlay of Rs 57.50 crore for 2026-27 is expected to significantly scale up the initiative, it stated.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will undergo 12 days (96 hours) of structured training, including a two-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme. Training will be conducted in batches of 35 to 45 participants to ensure focused guidance, the statement said.

It further mentioned that each trainee will receive a stipend of ₹4,800 for the training period, along with Rs 100 per day towards meals. Essential toolkits, including foot-operated sewing machines where required, will also be provided after completion of training.

A key component of the scheme is digital onboarding. E-catalogues containing artisans’ profiles, product details and photographs will be created and uploaded on the ONDC platform to enhance visibility of their products across domestic and international markets, it read.

The initiative also includes Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to formally certify artisans who already possess traditional skills, it stated and added that beneficiaries will receive a certificate and identity card, and will be assisted with Udyam registration, branding support and guidance on accessing credit facilities.

In the first phase, the scheme will focus on nearly 18,000 tailors registered on the e-Shram portal. It will subsequently be expanded to include other traditional occupations such as embroiderers, potters, carpenters, cobblers, basket makers, bamboo artisans, carpet weavers and others, as per statement.

It stated that applicants must be at least 18 years old. Only one member per family will be eligible, and government employees and their family members will not qualify. Aadhaar-based verification will be mandatory at the time of enrolment.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the initiative aims to promote self-reliance among artisan families by combining skill development with market linkage.

He added that training in areas such as merchandising, logistics, IT operations and fashion production would help artisans align their crafts with contemporary market demand.

The chief minister said the scheme is part of a broader effort to strengthen the khadi, handloom and village industries sector by integrating skills, technology and financial empowerment. PTI SHB SHB HIG HIG