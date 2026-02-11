Delhi govt clears Metro's phase V after Centre's nod

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) In a major boost to the capital's metro expansion plans, the Delhi government on Wednesday approved Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro project, including a key corridor linking the Central Vista, following clearance from the Centre.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Phase V(A) of the project, estimated at Rs 12,014.91 crore, will further strengthen public transport infrastructure in the national capital and added that the Delhi government will contribute Rs 2,940.46 crore towards the project cost.

According to a statement, the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister as part of efforts to strengthen and modernise the capital's public transport system.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and said the project aligns with his "7-C Vision" of Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean and Cutting-edge mobility. Strengthening public transport is essential for reducing congestion and improving air quality, she said.

The three approved corridors are RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (via Central Vista), Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, and Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Terminal-1. Of the 13 proposed stations, 10 will be underground and three elevated, it stated.

The 9.91-km corridor from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha will have nine stations and pass through the Central Vista area, it read.

Gupta said it will connect key administrative and cultural locations, including the Kartavya Bhavan complexes, and benefit an estimated 60,000 government employees and nearly two lakh daily commuters.

Major locations to be linked include RK Ashram Marg (under construction), Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, CCS Buildings, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.

The estimated cost of this corridor is Rs 9,570.40 crore, with Rs 2,337.24 crore to be contributed by the Delhi government.

Aerocity–IGD Terminal-1 Corridor, with a total length of 2.26 km from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Airport Terminal-1, will include one station, as per the statement.

The chief minister said it will provide direct metro access to the airport and help ease traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.

The project cost is estimated at Rs 1,419.64 crore, of which Rs 351.86 crore will be funded by the Delhi government.

The Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj Corridor, spread over 3.9 km from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, will include three stations and improve connectivity in south and south-east Delhi, it mentioned.

It stated that the estimated cost of this stretch is Rs 1,024.87 crore, with the Delhi government contributing Rs 251.36 crore. PTI SHB SHB MNK MNK