Delhi govt clears night shift policy for women, enforces strict safety norms

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Delhi government has cleared a proposal allowing women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

The move aims at increasing women's participation in the workforce and transforming Delhi into a round-the-clock business hub, she said.

Calling it a "historic decision", Gupta said the step marks a significant push towards women's economic empowerment and self-reliance.

She also emphasised that robust safeguards will be put in place to ensure the safety and welfare of women working during night hours.

"Delhi will now join the list of states like Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where women are permitted to work in night shifts," the chief minister said.

"This policy is not just about extending work hours but it is a statement of our intent to create a safer, more inclusive working environment for women in the national capital," Gupta said.

Under the proposed framework, employers will be required to obtain written consent from female employees before assigning night shifts, according to a statement.

Establishments must provide transport facilities, CCTV surveillance, female security staff and all basic amenities including toilets, restrooms and lockers, it said.

Formation of Internal Complaints Committees, as mandated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, will also be compulsory, the statement further said.

It also mentioned that the decision involves amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, which currently restricts women from working between 9 pm and 7 am in summer and between 8 pm and 8 am in winter.

Once cleared by the Lieutenant Governor, the exemptions will formally allow women to work round the clock, it added.

As per the statement, to ensure fair treatment of night shift workers, employers must also ensure electronic wage transfers, statutory benefits such as ESI, PF and bonuses, along with weekly offs and overtime pay.

"This step will make Delhi a more business-friendly destination while reinforcing our commitment to gender parity at the workplace," the chief minister added.