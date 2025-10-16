Delhi govt collects Rs 4.5 crore in 3 days under water bill penalty waiver scheme

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Delhi government has mopped up Rs 4.5 crore under its late payment surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme within three days of its launch, a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official said on Thursday.

The government aims to recover Rs 5,000 crore in pending dues of the DJB, waiving late payment surcharge amounts to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore.

"The scheme went live on the same day the announcement was made. Till now, an amount of roughly Rs 4.5 crore has been paid in water bills, and around 1,000 bills have been cleared. A total revenue of around Rs 5,000 crore through this waiver scheme is estimated," Kaushal Raj Sharma, CEO, DJB, told PTI.

After Diwali, the agency expects the pace to pick up in payment of bills, and once the festivities are over, a special helpline would be launched, Sharma added.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a complete waiver of late payment surcharges till January 31 next year on water bills running into over Rs 11,000 crore for domestic consumption.

The DJB posted a photo on its social media platforms of Colonel Samir Kalra, who had an outstanding water connection bill amounting to Rs 4,28,406.

"By availing the benefits of the LPSC waiver scheme, he paid only Rs 1,23,415 of the principal amount and cleared his outstanding bill. The consumer expressed appreciation and gratitude to the Delhi Government for introducing the LPSC waiver scheme," DJB's post said.

Gupta has said that from February 1 to March 31, 2026, only a 70 per cent waiver on late payment charges will be given. She said that under the scheme, approximately Rs 11,000 crore in surcharges will be waived.

She noted that water bills are calculated on a two-monthly basis, and late payments accrue compound interest surcharges, which often create difficulties for residents and may even result in disconnection.

Under the LPSC, a 100 per cent waiver on late payment charges will be granted if outstanding principal water dues are settled by January 31, 2026.

Payments can be made in a lump sum or instalments, with the benefit applying only once the principal amount has been fully paid, she said.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh called it a "Diwali gift" for the people of Delhi. PTI SSM VN VN