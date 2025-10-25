Delhi govt committed to making Chhath Puja celebrations historic this year: Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi Minister for Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra on Saturday inspected various Chhath Ghats across the city and said that special attention is being given to all essential facilities.

Mishra visited the Narela Chhath Ghat along with local MLA Raj Karan Khatri and directed officials to ensure all necessary facilities are in place for devotees, an official statement said.

The minister said the Delhi government is committed to making this year's Chhath Puja "historic and grand", with arrangements completed at more than 1,300 ghats across the city, including 17 major ones along the Yamuna.

He said special attention is being given to safety, cleanliness, lighting, water supply, tents and other essential facilities so that devotees can offer prayers to Chhathi Maiya without any inconvenience.

During the inspection, Mishra interacted with officials, local representatives, volunteers and members of various committees, and appreciated their efforts, it said.

He said all teams are working round the clock to ensure smooth celebrations.

"For many years, people from the Purvanchal community were not allowed to perform Chhath Puja on the Yamuna banks, which was unfair to their faith,” he said, adding that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has made arrangements for Chhath celebrations in every part of the capital.

Mishra added that preparations are in full swing at major ghats including Narela, Trilokpuri, Sonia Vihar, Kalindi Kunj and Vasudev Ghat, with works related to tents, stages, barricading, medical services and cleanliness nearing completion.

"Chhath is not just a religious festival but a celebration of faith, unity and culture. It has become a festival for all Delhiites, not just the Purvanchal community," he said.