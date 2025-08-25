Delhi govt committed to making city a global tourism hub: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday said the city government is working to promote the national capital as a global tourism hub and will soon launch a branding campaign to showcase it worldwide.

He was speaking at a seminar on promoting tourism in Delhi, held at the Constitution Club of India, where tourist transporters, tour operators and representatives from various organisations in the sector shared their experiences and suggestions.

He also said that the government will soon launch a 'Branding Campaign' to promote Delhi's tourism worldwide.

Mishra said the government is focusing on both heritage sites and modern tourist destinations to attract a wider section of visitors.

"It is our resolve to take Delhi's tourism to new heights. The insights from transporters and tour operators are valuable, and we believe that together we can make Delhi a world-class tourist destination. Policy-related issues will also be addressed through collective discussions," the minister said.

Along with heritage tourism, the Delhi Government is also focusing on popularising modern tourist destinations, he said.

He added that the government is working in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance India's presence on the global tourism map. PTI SHB SHB RT RT