Delhi govt committed to promote India's traditional healing systems: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi government is committed to promote India's traditional healing systems, which are gaining global recognition, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Addressing the 14th Wellness Neurotherapy Day programme, Gupta said the traditional medicinal systems, including 'Ardhnarishwar Chikitsa' (neurotherapy), are an integral part of India's ancient heritage.

Their relevance has grown significantly in the present times, as they often provide effective treatment for ailments where modern medicine sometimes falls short, she claimed.

"The Delhi government is committed to developing better facilities for neurotherapy, establish new centres and enable a larger number of people benefit from this system of treatment," Gupta said.

Such alternative systems of medicine not only provide treatment but also inspire holistic and positive lifestyle transformations for the society at large, she said.

A book authored by Ramgopal Dixit was unveiled at the programme.