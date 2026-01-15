Delhi govt committed to skilling youth for 'Viksit Bharat': CM

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi government is committed to skilling the city's youth, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Addressing the 'Samarth Bharat-Vichar Goshti' programme organised by Bhaorao Deoras Seva Nyas at the NDMC Convention Centre, she said a skilled younger generation is key to building a strong India.

She said the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' is a shared responsibility of every citizen and emphasised that the country's population of 140 crore is its greatest strength.

"If this strength is connected with skills and opportunities, many of the nation's challenges can be resolved naturally," she said.

The Delhi government is continuously launching new initiatives to link youth with skill development. Special centres are also being developed for children involved in juvenile offences, where skill training will be made mandatory, she said. PTI VIT RHL