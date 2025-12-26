Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) To curb air pollution, the Delhi government is considering reviving shared rides provided by ride-hailing services that were discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

The government is also increasing the number of automated commercial vehicle fitness testing stations to ensure that no vehicle in the capital contributes to pollution, according to an official statement.

It will soon hold a meeting with transportation network companies to provide better passenger services in Delhi.

Shared taxi services, which were available in Delhi before the COVID-19 pandemic but were discontinued, are now being considered for revival to provide affordable and convenient transport options to commuters, the statement added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the core objective of the Delhi government's transport policy is to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads while ensuring that passengers do not face any inconvenience in their daily commute.

The government is in continuous dialogue with transportation network companies such as Ola and Uber and expects them to prioritise shared rides, increase the participation of women drivers, and promote environment-friendly services, she said.

Gupta said the upcoming meeting with transportation network companies will deliberate on restarting shared taxi services, increasing the number of women drivers, and exploring the integration of private electric vehicles into taxi services.

She said the government is seriously deliberating on ways to ensure that fewer vehicles can safely, conveniently and affordably transport a larger number of passengers, thereby reducing road congestion and pollution levels.

According to the chief minister, this policy is not only a response to present-day traffic challenges but also an important step towards a long-term, sustainable and environment-friendly transport model for Delhi.

Gupta said the government also aims to increase the number of women drivers in the city’s taxi services to provide women passengers with safer and more reliable travel options.

The Delhi Government is firmly committed to ensuring that every vehicle in the capital is pollution-free. To achieve this, automated commercial vehicle fitness testing stations are being rapidly established.

The fitness centre at Jhuljhuli is already operational and is testing around 70,000 vehicles annually, while the fitness centre at Burari is being upgraded, the chief minister said.

Two similar centres at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand are expected to become operational by March next year, she said, adding that these four centres, collectively, will be able to conduct fitness tests for approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh commercial vehicles annually.

The government has decided to install five additional automated vehicle fitness testing stations at various DTC depots, all of which have received the necessary approvals. These stations will be established at Bawana, Ghazipur, Savda Ghevra, GTK Depot and Dichau Kalan.

Various research reports have clearly established vehicular emissions as a major contributor to air pollution, Gupta said.

Certain corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-5A have received in-principle approval from the Central government, enabling further expansion of the metro network. This expansion will reduce pressure on road traffic and provide a sustainable solution to pollution control. PTI SLB SLB NSD NSD