Delhi govt conspiring to shift iconic markets to Haryana: AAP; 'politically motivated', says BJP

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Delhi government of conspiring to shift the capital's historic commercial hubs like Chandni Chowk and Bhagirath Palace to Haryana's Sonipat, a charge strongly denied by the ruling BJP which termed it "misleading and politically motivated".

AAP's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that since 2022, the BJP leaders, in coordination with the then Haryana government, had been attempting to replicate Delhi's old markets in Sonipat, thereby threatening the livelihoods and legacy of thousands of city-based traders.

"In 2022, businesspersons from Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk and other markets met the then Haryana CM Manohar Lal, where they were promised better facilities if they relocated," Bharadwaj claimed.

He also claimed that the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has ongoing projects to replicate markets like Bhagirath Palace and Chandni Chowk in Sonipat.

He also referred to a recent event on May 2, organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allegedly spoke of relocating overcrowded markets.

"This is an attack on Delhi's cultural and business heritage. We won't allow our traders to be forced out," Bharadwaj said, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the statement and plans.

Responding to the allegations, BJP MP and CAIT national general secretary Praveen Khandelwal rejected the claims, stating that the Delhi government had no intention of relocating any market.

"The focus is on redeveloping markets in their existing locations to provide modern facilities," he said.

Khandelwal accused AAP of failing the traders during its tenure and cited the stalled Chandni Chowk redevelopment and the unfulfilled shopping festival promise as examples.

"CM Rekha Gupta has already met trader delegations multiple times; AAP never did. Their anti-business record speaks for itself," he said.