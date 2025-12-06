Delhi govt constitutes Expert Group on Air Pollution Mitigation

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has constituted an "Expert Group on Air Pollution Mitigation" to provide evidence-based guidance on prevention, control and long-term management of air quality, an official said.

The expert body has been set up to advise the Delhi government on sector-specific interventions, emerging technologies and policy reforms needed to address the pollution caused by multiple anthropogenic and natural factors.

The group will function as a high-level advisory panel to guide, evaluate and strengthen Delhi's air quality management strategy.

As per the order, retired IAS officer and former Union environment secretary Leena Nandan will chair the expert group.

Other members include former Central Pollution Control Board member secretary Dr JS Kamyotra, IIT Delhi professor emeritus Mukesh Khare, IIT Kanpur professor emeritus Mukesh Sharma, TERI's Circular Economy and Waste Management director Dr Suneel Pandey, and representatives from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), India Meteorological Department (IMD), APAG and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

The secretary (environment and forest), Delhi government, will also be a member, while the chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will act as the member secretary.

The primary objective of the group will be to provide independent, science-based and actionable advice to the Delhi government on air pollution mitigation, including short-term emergency responses and long-term structural reforms.

It will also monitor and review air pollution control programmes being implemented by various departments, suggest policy measures aligned with best global practices and offer corrective inputs on air quality-related decisions and initiatives.

The expert group will meet at least once every month and may hold meetings in physical or virtual mode. The DPCC will provide secretarial and logistical support to the panel.

The group has been constituted for an initial period of six months, with the government retaining the power to extend its tenure or modify its composition as required.

All members have also been directed to maintain confidentiality of internal discussions, unpublished assessments and government documents.

The order states the constitution of the group has been approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.