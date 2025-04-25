Delhi govt constitutes high-level committee to decongest traffic routes

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Delhi government has set up a high-level committee consisting of all the stakeholder departments and expert consultants under the leadership of PWD minister Parvesh Verma to streamline traffic and create a congestion-free road network.

The committee held its first meeting on Friday with representatives from the Public Works Department (PWD), traffic police, and road design experts.

"The people of Delhi face traffic problems every day. The decisions made in this meeting will change the face of the city in the coming times. With the collaboration of all departments and experts, we are embarking on a new beginning," Verma said.

"Our goal is not just to repair or construct roads but to create a new model of traffic management for Delhi", he added.

According to officials, during the meeting, all parties discussed the fundamental issues of traffic congestion and deliberated on ways to improve traffic management in the capital from a scientific perspective.

"This committee will review major intersections, congested routes and traffic signals to determine where and how improvements can be made. The three organisations will collaborate to implement these changes effectively," said a government statement.

According to Verma, the Delhi traffic police has already provided PWD with a list of 538 sites where traffic improvements are needed.

"These sites mainly consist of roads under PWD’s jurisdiction. The newly formed committee will prioritise these sites for improvements. Suggestions from the general public would be sought to ensure that the plan reflects their concerns and needs," the minister added.

During the meeting, road engineering experts presented their findings on the locations of Metcalfe House, Kingsway Camp, Azadpur, and Madhuban Chowk, where initially the pilot project will be conducted.

These locations face heavy traffic, and the experts suggested practical solutions such as adding extra U-turn lanes, constructing foot-over bridges, modifying signal timings, and widening roads.

"The committee will meet every month to discuss major traffic points and present its recommendations to the PWD minister, the final decision will be taken by him," added the statement.

The next meeting of the committee will be held on May 15 where the recommendations for previously identified sites will be reviewed and additional points will be discussed. PTI SSM SSM HIG HIG