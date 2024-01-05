Delhi govt constructs school building with state-of-the-art facilities in East Vinod Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Delhi government is constructing a school building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, for the children in East Vinod Nagar, an official statement said on Friday.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi inspected it along with the officials from the Public Works Department and the education department, the statement said.

She directed the officials to expedite the completion of the building while ensuring the school is ready for the children before the start of the new academic session, it added.

The new school in East Vinod Nagar, as per the statement, will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, excellent labs, libraries, lifts and other world-class amenities for the children.

The construction of this school is progressing rapidly, the statement said, adding the school's new building will be four-storey high with 101 rooms.

During inspection, Atishi directed the officials to expedite the remaining construction work so that the children can study in the new building in the upcoming academic session, the statement said. PTI NIT AS AS