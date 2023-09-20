Advertisment
#National

Delhi govt de-empanels 26 staffers, including 7 mohalla clinic doctors, over attendance

NewsDrum Desk
20 Sep 2023

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said 26 staffers, including seven doctors, posted at mohalla clinics have been de-empanelled for allegedly attempting to manipulate the attendance system.

Addressing a press conference, he said there were complaints about doctors coming in late.

"We got attendance records checked. The doctors and staffers have to be present in mohalla clinics from 8 am to 2 pm. It was found that the electronic attendance system was being manipulated. They would come in late but the system showed that they had come in by 8 am.

"There were irregularities found at seven mohalla clinics -- five in southwest district, one in northeast, and one in Shahdara. In all 26 staffers, including seven doctors, have been de-empanelled," he said.

A total of 533 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are functional in Delhi at present. PTI SLB SLB VN VN VN

