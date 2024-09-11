Delhi govt decides compounding of traffic offences at 50 per cent of challan amount

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said the government has decided to compound certain traffic offences at 50 per cent of the challan amount under specific sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The government has authorised officers of the rank of head constable and above from the Delhi Traffic Police and the transport department as well as assistant traffic inspectors (ATIs) of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to compound traffic offences under some of the sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

The minister said that a proposal has been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval.

The provision to compound traffic offences will ensure convenience to the commuters by encouraging them to settle traffic fines and reduce the workload on the courts and the transport department.

The offences will be settled within 90 days of the notification for any existing challan or within 30 days for subsequent challans issued after the notification, said an official statement from Gahlot's office.

According to the statement, these offences include the owner of the vehicle allowing an unauthorised person to drive it, driving without a valid license, dangerous driving, driving when mentally or physically unfit to drive, anyone who takes part in or permits a race or speed trial between motor vehicles in a public place without permission, driving an uninsured vehicle, etc. This provision aims to encourage the citizens to clear their traffic fines promptly, thereby avoiding prolonged legal disputes, it reads.

"By rationalising the compounding fees and delegating compounding powers, we are making it easier for citizens to comply with traffic regulations while enhancing enforcement efforts. This will ensure smoother public transportation and help keep our roads safer and more organised," Gahlot added. Empowering the ATIs, who are present on bus lanes during operational hours, will ensure real-time enforcement and support the smooth functioning of public transport systems, particularly buses, the statement said.

The statement said the delegation of compounding of fines to various officers addresses the increasing workload of the transport department officers while making on-the-ground enforcement more efficient. PTI MHS SLB AS AS