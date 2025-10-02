Delhi govt decides to abolish income ceiling for Kashmir migrants

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to abolish the income ceiling for Kashmiri migrants, allowing all such families access to a monthly relief allowance.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said this move brings a new ray of hope for Kashmiri Hindu families forced to live away from their homes for more than three decades.

The chief minister said that she, along with Education Minister Ashish Sood, met representatives of the displaced community, heard their concerns and directed the Revenue Department to take immediate action.

The income ceiling of Rs 26,800 per month has been abolished. From now onwards, all registered Kashmiri migrant families will receive the allowance regardless of their current income.

"Relief is not charity -- it is a rightful entitlement arising from historical displacement, and must be granted on humanitarian grounds," the chief minister emphasised.

A Special Opportunity Scheme has been introduced, giving families a one-time chance to update the details of their current members. Records can now be corrected without penalties or recovery of past payments, ensuring transparency and fairness, a statement said.

The government further announced that all pending arrears up to September 2025 will be cleared without delay. At present, around 1,800 Kashmiri migrants reside in the capital. Under the rules, a maximum of four members per family are eligible for support, with each receiving Rs 3,250 per month, amounting to nearly Rs 13,000 for a family.

"This decision will not only make the relief distribution process more efficient but also bring it in line with the provisions already in place in Jammu and Kashmir," the chief minister said.

She added, "Delhi has been their refuge for over 30 years. Now it must also be their home with dignity and security.

"These citizens lost their homes, land and identity, but never compromised their faith in the nation or their culture. For more than three decades, Delhi gave them shelter; now it is our duty to give them respect and protection too." PTI SLB KSS KSS