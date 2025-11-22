Delhi govt declares public holiday on Nov 25 to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Shaheedi Diwas

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to declare November 25 as a public holiday to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Announcing this in a post on X, the chief minister said Guru Sahib's timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continues to guide and inspire people.

The chief minister earlier invited people from across Delhi and the country to participate in the grand three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, to be held at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25. PTI VIT MNK MNK