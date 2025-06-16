Delhi govt demonstrates anti-pollution machines to boost road cleaning efforts

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday attended a special demonstration showcasing the functioning of Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) machines, water sprinklers and advanced anti-smog guns.

The government had announced plans to hire MRS machines, sprinklers and anti-smog guns to tackle pollution, which remains one of the most pressing issues in the national capital, said Gupta during the event.

"We are trying to deploy these machines in every constituency to ensure proper cleaning," she added.

The chief minister said all cleaning machines are highly advanced and come in different variants, including electric ones.

"We are planning to hire electric machines so that they do not add to pollution," she added.

Gupta said the MRS machines are equipped with multiple functions, including sweeping, cleaning, water loading and unloading, and litter picking.

Earlier on May 20, the chief minister had announced that the Cabinet had approved a comprehensive sanitation and dust control plan for roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).

According to the plan, the PWD will deploy 250 water sprinklers integrated with anti-smog guns, 70 MRS machines integrated with 210 water sprinklers and anti-smog guns along with 18 dump vehicles and 18 water tankers.