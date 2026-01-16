Delhi govt deploys new machine in Najafgarh drain to treat water entering Yamuna

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday deployed a new water master machine in the Najafgarh drain to treat its water before entering the Yamuna, officials said.

"Around 70 per cent of pollution in the Yamuna is due to the Najafdarh drain, and untreated sewage water enters here. We have deployed this new machine, which is one of the best in the world," Irrigation and Flood Control Minister, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said.

Verma launched the machine at Dulsiras village downstream of the Urban Extension Road (UER) drain in southwest Delhi.

The machine is capable of removing around 600 cubic meters of silt per hour. The mechanised cleaning drive has begun from the Najafgarh drain, which is the single largest contributor of pollution into the river, he said.

"The Amphibian Multipurpose Dredger water master, from Finland, is a highly versatile machine capable of operating efficiently from dry land to water depths of up to 6 metres," the official said.

It can be deployed for dredging, raking, piling, sludge removal, and aquatic weed clearance, making it particularly suitable for complex and congested drain systems like the Najafgarh drain," the official added.

The objective of the initiative is to prevent untreated sludge, silt and solid waste from entering the Yamuna by intensifying mechanised cleaning of major drains, the minister said.