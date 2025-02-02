Delhi govt did not use centre's assistance fearing Modi would get credit: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The AAP dispensation in Delhi refused central assistance out of fear that the credit would go to the Narendra Modi-led Union government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Sunday.

The Defence Minister addressed three election rallies in the national capital -- at Rajendra Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Chandni Chowk.

Stating that Delhi has had either Congress or AAP in power in the last 26 years, the veteran leader said the BJP should get a turn this time.

Speaking at one of the rallies, Singh said India’s economy had grown under the BJP government, but Delhi did not benefit from it.

"The BJP has not had an opportunity to serve Delhi in a long time. Delhi did not get the development it deserves," he said.

India has been on a path of development under the Modi government. India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, it is the fifth largest, he added.

"When India is developing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why should Delhi be left behind? The city government does not take the Centre's help. We don't discriminate against any state, but the (Delhi) chief minister is afraid that Modi ji will get the credit," he said.

Singh said both AAP and Congress are the same, having a friendly match in Delhi.

"Congress and AAP are the same; they formed the INDIA alliance. But then Congress got greedy and said they would fight the election on their own," Singh said.

"Congress and AAP are having a friendly fight," he added.

Attacking former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Defence Minister alleged that Kejriwal did not resign even when he was sent to jail in the liquor policy case.

Kejriwal, who was part of the India Against Corruption movement, went against the wishes of Anna Hazare to form a political party, Singh claimed.

"When the anti-corruption agitation was going on under Anna Hazare's leadership, they said they would not form a political party… Anna Hazare kept saying 'don’t do this, don’t break the people’s trust,'" Singh said.

He also accused the AAP supremo of not keeping his promises.

While claiming that Congress had no existence in Delhi’s politics, Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi claimed he would die but not compromise with the BJP… Did anyone ask you to compromise with the BJP?" Slamming Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the veteran BJP leader said, "He made certain remarks about the Maha Kumbh… Can he make such remarks against other religions?" Mentioning the Kumbh stampede at a rally in Chandni Chowk, Singh said that he would speak to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath about the issue.

"A major accident happened at the Kumbh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

"I will certainly talk to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister about the incident," he added.

Singh also declared that the BJP would continue all schemes implemented by the AAP-led Delhi government if it assumed power and urged the people to give the saffron party a chance to govern the national capital.

"I am here to appeal to you: save Delhi. What has the AAP government done to it?" Singh added.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the votes to be counted on February 8. PTI AO ARD ARD