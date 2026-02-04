Delhi govt directs all departments to register on SHe-Box portal, provide regular updates

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all its departments to mandatorily register on the SHe-Box 2.0 portal and provide regularly updates on actions taken in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, officials said on Wednesday.
Sexual Harassment electronic Box or SHe-Box is a single window facility of the Central government, where women working in organised or unorganised sectors can register their complaints regarding such incidents.
The Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently directed all the departments to mandatorily register on the SHe-Box 2.0 portal, the officials said.
SHe-Box 2.0 is the upgraded version of the online complaint management system, designed for digital monitoring of complaints and related data under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013.
The Supreme Court has also issued strict directions to the states and Union territories to ensure that relevant details are updated on the portal.
Each department is also required to regularly update information such as details of internal complaints committees to check sexual harassment at work places and deputed field officers.
The revenue department of Delhi government has directed all the district magistrates to ensure mandatory registrations on the portal.
A senior revenue officer said that compliance of the direction is being ensured and majority of the offices have onboarded the SHe-Box portal.
"We are soon going to launch a drive to verify registrations on the portal and ensure that the other provisions of the Act are fully followed by not only the government offices, but also private establishments,” he said.
Section 4 of the Act provides that every employer engaging 10 or more employees will mandatorily constitute an internal complaints committee.
The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act is a Central Act aimed to ensure a safer workplace and to provide easy access to a redressal mechanisms.