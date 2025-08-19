Delhi govt directs chemist shops in south district to install CCTV cameras

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Delhi government has made it mandatory for medical shops selling a few specific categories of medicines in the city's south district to install CCTV cameras on and outside their premises to curb the sale of prescription drugs without authorisation.

The August 18 order states the measure was endorsed in a meeting between the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) and the south district authorities on July 29.

It was decided in the meeting that installing surveillance cameras in medical shops is necessary as a preventive step against the misuse of dual-use medicines.

"In case of non-compliance, appropriate legal action shall be initiated against the defaulter in accordance with law," the order stated.

All sub-divisional magistrates in South Delhi have been directed to ensure implementation of the order in their areas with the assistance of police and drug inspectors. PTI NSM NSD NSD