Delhi govt directs departments to ensure proper e-waste disposal

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Delhi government has instructed its departments to ensure proper disposal of e-waste by incorporating necessary changes into all procurement and service-related contracts, officials said on Saturday.

A committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, underscored the need for regulatory interventions to ensure the environmentally sound disposal of e-waste during its recent meeting.

In a memorandum to the departments and autonomous bodies of the Delhi government, the Finance Department stated that all tender documents for procurement of goods, services, and works will now include a mandatory clause requiring the disposal of any e-waste through authorized recycling agencies.

Items such as computers, mobile phones, digital machines, and LED screens, when discarded, are categorized as e-waste that requires scientific disposal.

Delhi generates about two lakh tonnes of e-waste annually, but currently, the city lacks a dedicated facility for e-waste recycling.

Last month, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the government's plan to establish the country's first e-waste park on 150 acres of land in Hilambi Kalan. Once operational, the facility will have the capacity to recycle 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste.