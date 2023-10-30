Delhi govt directs departments to geo-tag projects for seeking financial approval

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all its departments to geo-tagging the projects and works for which approval is to be sought from the Finance department, officials said on Monday.

The move aims to check misuse of funds, corruption, quality of work and timely completion of the projects, they said.

Last month, Delhi LG VK Saxena directed mandatory geo-tagging of all civil work-related projects of the government departments to curb corruption, cost escalation and delay in their execution.

A memo issued by the Finance department to heads of different government departments stated that they would ensure that the projects or works for which concurrence of the department was sought for the release of funds, loans or advances, were geo-tagged and updated on a real-time basis.

An order was issued by the Chief Secretary in September who also doubles up as chief vigilance officer of the Delhi government to check misuse of funds, and corruption, and ensure quality and timely completion of the projects and works.

He ordered the officers to help in checking delays in the implementation of the projects and works by ensuring regular monitoring in a transparent manner through geo-tagging and uploading progress reports with coloured pictures mandatorily on a monitoring portal developed by the IT department.

It was also directed that any release of funds to a department or autonomous body of the government for any payment related to the projects and works will be linked to the updated progress through geo-tagging, officials said.

Geo-tagging and uploading of project status online has already been implemented by several union ministries and state governments including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, they said.

It was also being done for various Central government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MGNREGA, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram among others, they added. PTI VIT NB