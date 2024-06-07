Delhi govt directs district offices to seek reports from vehicle dealers on issuance of RC

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Delhi Transport department has directed all its district offices to seek reports on issuance of vehicle registration certificates from vehicle dealers under their jurisdiction on a fortnightly basis.

This comes following complaints that sellers were not handing over registration certificates to the buyers at the time of purchase of vehicles.

In 2021, the Delhi government had begun the facility wherein the buyers would be able to get a registration certificate (RC) for their vehicles directly from the dealer. There are dealers that have self-registration facility.

However, there were complaints that vehicle dealers were not following the norms.

"It has been observed that vehicle dealers having self registration facility are not printing and handing over the registration certificate to the registered owners at the time of delivery of vehicle. It has also been observed that in some cases the delay is more than 30 days," said an official order issued by the department on June 6.

The order directed all District Transport Offices (DTOs) to take fortnightly report from each dealer under their jurisdiction over the date of delivery of vehicle and date of delivery of RC for each vehicle and forward it to the Operation Branch within three days.

"It is further directed to take strict action against the vehicle dealer not following the direction in this regard," read the order.

The order was issued following the directions of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"The order has been issued pursuant to my directions as I had received many complaints," Gahlot told PTI.

According to an estimate, over 1,800 vehicles are registered in the national capital on a daily basis.

The number of registered motor vehicles in Delhi in 2019-20 stood at 1,18,92,877 which rose to 1,22,53,350 in the next fiscal. It saw a minor decline in 2021-22 to 77,39,369 and then rose to 79,45,596 in the 2022-23 fiscal.