Delhi govt directs fire department to inspect hotels, nightclubs, restaurants amid Goa fire incident

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) With Christmas and New Year round the corner, the Delhi government on Wednesday directed the fire department to carry out an inspection of restaurants, hotels and clubs in the aftermath of the Goa fire incident.

In an official order issued by A Nedunchezhiyan, Principal Director, Delhi Fire Service, all divisional officers (DOs) and assistant divisional officers (ADOs) of the Delhi Fire Service have been directed to undertake immediate and thorough fire safety inspections of public assembly premises such as restaurants, hotels and clubs, etc.

A tragic fire at the Birch by Romeo nightclub in Goa last Saturday (December 6) resulted in the deaths of 25 people, including four tourists from Delhi.

"In view of the recent fire incident in Goa and the increased risk associated with the upcoming festive season of Christmas and New Year Celebration, all Divisional Officers (DOs) and Assistant Divisional Officers (ADOs) of the Delhi Fire Service are hereby directed to undertake immediate and thorough fire safety inspections of public assembly premises such as restaurant, hotel and clubs etc.

"The inspecting officers to verify the functional status of building by laws pertaining to fire prevention and fire safety measures as specified under Rule - 33 of Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010," read the order.

The officers have also been asked to submit a compliance report of the order.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday directed that establishments lacking fire safety equipment or violating standards would face appropriate action.

During a review meeting with the fire department at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta emphasised the importance of regular inspections of safety standards in large events, hotels, restaurants and clubs to prevent such accidents.

Stressing that fire safety is not solely the responsibility of the department, the chief minister said establishment owners also have a collective responsibility to ensure that all fire safety measures are in place on their premises. She added that there must be no ambiguity or unnecessary delays in the process of issuing NOCs. PTI SLB AMJ AMJ